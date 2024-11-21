Jonathan Majors Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault, Defamation Lawsuit

Jonathan Majors' legal drama with his ex, Grace Jabbari, is over ... 'cause she just dropped her defamation and assault lawsuit -- and, she can't bring it again.

According to documents filed Thursday, the parties filed a stipulation stating "all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice."

Basically, Grace agreed to drop the claims in her lawsuit ... and, by dismissing them with prejudice, it means they can’t be filed again.

It's unclear if they came to some sort of deal for GJ to drop the suit ... we've reached out to their lawyers, so far no word back.

As we told you back in March ... Grace filed the suit filled with several claims of abuse she says she suffered at Majors' hands starting when they first began dating in 2021.

Her other allegations included one time she says JM threw her into a shower wall and allegedly threw objects at her.

Jabbari also accused Majors of assaulting her inside a car back in March 2023 ... which featured prominently in Majors' assault trial which ended with him being convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment, but found not guilty on all other charges.

Majors was sentenced to one year of counseling in April 2024, no jail time ... though Jabbari's claims and his conviction have damaged his once promising career.

Jonathan has repeatedly denied Grace's abuse claims.