KSI Says Mike Tyson's a 'Lamb To The Slaughter' In Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson might be the baddest man on the planet, but he's no match for Jake Paul ... so says KSI, who claims the boxing legend is gonna get his ass knocked out on Friday.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout one day before the massive event at AT&T Stadium ... and he said point blank -- Mike's age (58) is going to play a major factor in the result.

"Jake Paul will knock out Mike Tyson," KSI said on X. "This will not be close at all."

"Boxing is a young man's game and Mike is 58 years old. They're sending a lamb to the slaughter and it's disgusting."

As of right now, 27-year-old Jake is the betting favorite at -140 with Tyson at +240 to win ... but most fans can't wrap their heads around one of the GOATs falling to a former Disney Channel kid.

KSI knows a thing or two about the sport -- he's credited for leading the trend in influencer boxing ... and had two popular fights with Jake's brother, Logan. He's even had a back-and-forth with El Gallo, too, but they've never entered the ring against each other.