Jake Paul Calls Out Mike Tyson For Being 'Boring' During Fight Press Conference

Play video content Most Valuable Promotions

If you were expecting fierce trash talk and utter chaos at the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson press conference ... sorry, 'cause the boxing legend was as introverted as could be during the leadup to their big fight -- forcing El Gallo to call him out for being "boring."

The two pugilists took the stage just two days before their huge showdown at AT&T Stadium ... and while Jake was ready to go to verbal war, his opponent was a man of few words when peppered with questions.

Mike made it clear he was done talking and ready to fight ... and all he cared about was beating Jake.

A lone moment of passion came when a reporter asked what he would lose personally if he fell short against Jake ... when Mike shut down all that talk -- emphatically stating that's not going to happen.

At one point, Jake was asked about Mike's quiet demeanor ... and he said he wasn't a fan of how the former champion was acting.

"There's a lot of s*** talk online saying you're going to kill me, and just nothing in person," Jake said. "It's ... I don't know. It's uh, pretty boring. Pretty f***ing boring."

Play video content Most Valuable Promotions

To try and salvage the night, Jake made it interesting by going up to every fighter on the card who predicted Mike would win on Friday ... and placed individual wagers with each of them.

It wasn't always so "boring" between the two ... as Mike and Jake got in a bit of a shoving match when they came face to face in August.

It's a safe bet the fans won't be falling asleep come fight night ... as both Jake and Mike have promised to come out on top.

Mike told "TMZ Live" earlier this week it's the "biggest fight in the history of life" ... and Jake promised to get the victory via knockout.