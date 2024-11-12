Mike Tyson Says Jake Paul Boxing Match Is 'Biggest Fight In History of Life'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mike Tyson says his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul isn't just the biggest bout in the sport's existence ... it's the "biggest fight in the history of life!!"

The boxing legend icon made the declaration to Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" on Tuesday ... saying despite all the blockbuster Pay-Per-Views he's headlined over the years, Friday's event at AT&T Stadium takes the cake.

The 58-year-old admitted it's the most-hyped bout in the world ... claiming, "[There's never been a fight this big."

Iron Mike was part of the most iconic matches in boxing ... with opponents like Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Buster Douglas and Trevor Berbick over the course of his career.

But now, he's going up against a YouTuber-turned-fighter ... and he told H&C it's not gonna be a pretty night for El Gallo.

"Friday night, they can look forward to seeing that man Jake Paul get beaten bad," Tyson said. "My intentions is to knock him out."

The fight was initially scheduled for July 20 ... but was postponed to this weekend after Mike suffered an ulcer flare-up.