Little Person Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Fight Going Down at Vegas Club

Little Person Look-Alike Brawl Going Down in Las Vegas

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are throwing down at the AT&T Stadium in Texas next week ... but, fans who can't wait to see the two brawl have another chance -- in the form of a pair of look-alike little people.

The MicroMania Tour -- a group that puts on gag-filled fights between little people -- is taking over The Nerd Bar ... a Vegas hot spot off The Strip, on Fremont Street.

In what they call "Micro Square Garden," two performers -- outfitted with fake tattoos -- will face each other down in the center ring.

Unclear how many people plan to attend ... or if Vegas oddsmakers will take the winner of the brawl into account.

Right now, the fight is wildly swinging in Jake's direction ... with the 27-year-old holding on to a -270 betting line according to CBS Sports.

However, Tyson was the undisputed Heavyweight champ from 1987 to 1990, and he amassed a 50-6 record across his career ... so, fans shouldn't be counting out Iron Mike just yet.

Tyson made headlines during their press conference in August ... when Iron Mike shoved Paul -- all while cackling at JP's pissed-off demeanor.