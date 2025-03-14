Jonathan Majors Says He Was Sexually Abused by Men, Women in Childhood

Jonathan Majors got real about his past ... revealing both men and women sexually abused him as a child.

The actor said he confronted his childhood trauma during therapy following a domestic violence program -- which he was required to undergo as part of his sentencing after his 2023 guilty verdict for assaulting his ex, Grace Jabbari.

JM told The Hollywood Reporter his sexual abuse began when he was just 9 -- one year after his dad left the family -- explaining the abuse came from people who were "supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father."

Jonathan admitted he was "f***ed up" by it all and only recently opened up to his mother about the abuse, who gave him an emotional apology for not being able to protect him.

He told his mom it wasn’t an issue anymore -- but felt she should know because it was part of their family’s story, and was something that needed to be acknowledged so they could all "grow and learn from it."