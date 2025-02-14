Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good Hang W/ Pablo Escobar Look-alike, Limitless At Party

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good aren't acting in a Narcos reboot -- despite the optics -- the Hollywood stars were in Colombia last weekend for buddy Jas Mathur's birthday bash ... where they chilled with Pablo Escobar's doppelganger!

35-year-old Majors and 43-year-old Good flew down to Escobar's home country last weekend for Mathur -- AKA Limitless -- 40th trip around the sun ... where dozens of Jas' friends celebrated his birthday in Medellín.

Of course, the real Pablo -- also known as the "King of Cocaine" -- was a powerful drug lord who ruled the Medellín Cartel in the Colombian city. Escobar was shot and killed by police in 1993.

Shindig aside, Mathur, Good and Majors are in South America for Expofitness, a big-time event featuring top wellness and fitness influencers from across the world.

Mathur and his company, Limitless X Holdings, along with Jonathan and Meagan's Honor Culture app, are launching the Limitless Wellness House ... aimed at getting people in shape and healthy.