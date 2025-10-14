Apparent Suicide Reported Near Disney World Resort

A dead body was discovered near Walt Disney World in Florida ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene late Tuesday evening after receiving a call about a deceased individual found on the property of Disney's Contemporary Resort, one of the flagship hotels connected to the Magic Kingdom by monorail.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the case is being investigated as an apparent suicide. No further details are currently available.

Social media users claim the situation temporarily disrupted operations at the resort including the monorail being shut down as law enforcement responded.

We've reached out to Disney for comment ... so far, no word back.