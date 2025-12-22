Video Shows 'Call of Duty' Creator Vince Zampella's Fatal Car Crash

Play video content

New video shows the fatal car crash that killed "Call of Duty" video game creator Vincent Zampella ... and it looks like speed was definitely a factor.

In the footage, obtained by TMZ, you see a red Ferrari come zooming out of a tunnel on the Angeles Crest Highway in Altadena, CA ... the sports car skids and crashes into the concrete barriers between the edge of the road and the San Gabriel Mountains.

Within a matter of seconds, a fireball erupts among the mangled car wreck ... and folks rush over and pull a body from the wreckage.

The California Highway Patrol says there were two people in the car when it crashed ... a passenger who was ejected, and Vince, who they say was trapped. While we're not showing it, the video does show bystanders pulling the passenger away from the burning vehicle.

Look at the pavement ... there are tire and skid marks all over the road ... it's known to be a stretch of highway where people do all sorts of driving stunts.