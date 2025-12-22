'Call of Duty' Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Car Crash

"Call of Duty" video game creator Vincent Zampella reportedly died in a car wreck on a mountainous stretch of highway near Los Angeles this weekend.

The California Highway Patrol says the single-car crash was reported around 12:45 PM Sunday afternoon near mile marker 62 on the Angeles Crest Highway in Altadena.

Two people were involved in the crash, according to the CHP, with one of the victims pronounced dead at the scene. NBC Los Angeles reports that person was Vincent.

The video game developer was reportedly driving the car and was heading south when the car veered off the road and struck a concrete barrier ... igniting a fire.

Vincent was reportedly stuck inside the driver's seat as the car burned ... the passenger was ejected and later died at a hospital. No word on the passenger's identity.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Vince was the head of Respawn Entertainment and the former CEO of Infinity Ward, the video game studio that created the "Call of Duty" franchise.

Vince was 55.