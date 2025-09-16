Circus Performer Plummets to the Ground in Aerial Stunt Gone Wrong

A circus performer was rushed to the hospital during a stunt gone wrong in Brazil over the weekend.

You can see in the scary pics ... acrobat Aliane Dias was in the middle of a routine, featuring her suspended in the air by her hair, when she went into a sudden freefall Saturday.

The ground collision was a gnarly one ... with the audience letting out loud gasps of pure shock when they saw her smack the floor, as reported by NeedToKnow.

Dias was treated at the scene before being sped to the hospital alive.

The circus, Circo Robatiny, announced Sunday the performer was taken to a municipal emergency room and "is in good condition and already recovering."

They confirmed the mishap was a result of human error, noting ... "In this act, she is suspended by her hair from a steel cable, and the artist herself is responsible for tying it according to protocol. In this case, she admitted the tying was done differently from usual, which caused it to come undone and led to the accident."

The cirucs did not release details about why Aliane tied the cord differently.