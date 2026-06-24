Terrified People Get Stuck Over 200 Feet in Air on Six Flags Ride, On Video
Six Flags Over Georgia Riders Dangle More Than 200 Feet Off The Ground ... 'What The F***'!!!
The SkyScreamer ride at Six Flags Over Georgia is living up to its name for all the wrong reasons ... passengers wanted to scream in terror while getting stuck in mid-air, roughly 260 feet above the ground.
The horrifying incident reportedly occurred on June 14 at the Six Flags amusement park in Mableton, GA, and it was partially caught on video.
Check it out ... one of the people on the ride is shooting footage from his camera phone while strapped into a gondola with a woman.
The frightened dude shows just how far of a drop it is to the ground before blurting out, "What the f***!" You also get the sense he's about to yell in fear, but he's able to contain himself.
Other riders in their seats were "visibly upset," crying and praying while dangling high in the sky, according to a witness who spoke to a WSB-TV reporter.
A Six Flags spokesperson confirmed to the outlet there was a 10-minute stop on the ride on June 14, but didn't confirm that's when the video takes place.