Diddy's Daughters Jessie & D'Lila Combs Kicked Off Rollercoaster, on Video

Diddy's twin daughters found themselves in a little trouble at the fair recently -- 'cause they got booted from a rollercoaster ... and, it was all caught on video.

Jessie and D'Lila Combs -- Diddy's 18-year-old twins -- were spotted at the Orange County Fair in Southern California on Saturday around 9 PM ... they were sitting on a rollercoaster waiting to take off.

Check out the clip ... a worker is speaking to the group -- the Combs twins in matching pink sweatsuits with some pals -- and, it seems he tells them to take a hike.

The group ultimately walks away and nothing seems to come of it ... but, we're told this all took place 'cause Jessie and D'Lila were told to put their phones away by staff three times -- and, they wouldn't listen.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Diddy's daughters were not kicked out of the fair, and were given tickets to take the ride at a later time. Our sources say the conductor was being rude while asking the daughters to put away their phones.

Of course, Jessie and D'Lila's day out comes while their dad's still locked up ... awaiting sentencing after a jury found him guilty of two counts of violating the Mann Act.

Diddy's lawyers might ask for home confinement when it comes to his sentencing, we learned ... which would almost certainly give the twins more opportunities to see their father.