Diddy's Lawyer May Ask for Home Confinement, Not Prison, to Provide Therapy

Diddy will probably be sentenced to confinement for 1 to 3 years, and his lawyer may ask the judge to let him do the time at his home.

Marc Agnifilo -- the lead lawyer on Diddy's legal team -- tells us Diddy needs and wants therapy for both anger issues and substance abuse ... but says prisons aren't equipped to provide optimal help in those areas.

Harvey asked Agnifilo squarely -- will he ask the judge to place his client on home confinement rather than prison when he is sentenced, and he said that's on the table.

Although Agnifilo said asking for home confinement was a "possibility," he went on to say he's already assembling a team on the "outside" to provide Diddy with professional help, adding he would make therapy a condition for "supervised release."

Diddy has told Agnifilo he's aware he needs therapy and has lived with "deficits" all his adult life. Agnifilo says Diddy vowed to make the most of his incarceration to address his deficits.