Diddy Planning on MSG Comeback Post-Release, Lawyer Says

Diddy isn't done with the stage and he's already planning a huge comeback performance at Madison Square Garden after his prison release ... at least according to his lawyer.

Diddy’s lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, sat down with Jericka Duncan for his first interview since the highly publicized trial — airing tomorrow on "CBS Mornings" — where he opened up about Diddy’s post-release plans.

Agnifilo starts off by saying Diddy's looking forward to being reunited with his family and taking care of his mother ... but then the high-profile defense attorney spills on one of Diddy's post-release career goals.

"He's going to be back at Madison Square Garden," Agnifilo says in the clip. "And I said I'll be there."

Looks like Diddy's not planning on lying low for long when he gets out ... whenever that may be.

Puff was just denied bail again Monday and his sentencing is scheduled for October 3.