Mark Geragos Says President Trump Pardoning Diddy Would Be Great Decision

President Trump would hit a home run if he were to grant Sean "Diddy" Combs a pardon for his prostitution conviction ... at least according to Mark Geragos.

The famed defense attorney was flying out of LAX on Monday when a photog asked him about a potential Trump pardon for Diddy.

Mark, whose daughter Teny defended Diddy in his federal criminal trial, says it's looking more and more likely that Trump will give Diddy clemency ... especially after the President's most recent comments on the case.

Asked if Trump would be making a "terrible" decision in potentially pardoning Diddy, Geragos replied ... "No, I think it would actually be a great decision."

Diddy's still in jail after being denied bail again Monday, and it appears he will be locked up until his October 3 sentencing.

We've been told Trump is "more than open" to pardoning Diddy and POTUS had been waiting to see what the judge did with Diddy's latest bail petition ... so all eyes are on Trump.