Diddy Denied Bail, Remains In Jail Pending Sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs isn't going anywhere, at least for now ... he was again hoping for a taste of freedom, but the judge in his criminal case just denied bail, for the second time, pending his upcoming sentencing.

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled Monday against granting Diddy bail ... siding with federal prosecutors and keeping Diddy locked up at MDC Brooklyn as he awaits his October 3 sentencing for his conviction on a couple Mann Act charges.

In his order, the judge said there were no "exceptional reasons" warranting a release before his sentence.

As we first reported, Diddy filed a new motion for bail last week ... with his legal team arguing he's probably the only man in America behind bars for hiring and transporting male sex workers across state lines to bang his girlfriend.

His defense says there's no binding precedent for keeping him in jail before sentencing, but the judge disagreed -- saying Diddy's attorneys' might have a point about the Mann Act, except for the fact his case also involved "evidence of violence, coercion or subjugation in connection with the acts of prostitution."

He also addressed the defense's concerns about conditions at MDC Brooklyn, where Diddy is being held. The judge said jail staff has been able to keep Diddy safe, "even during an incident of threatened violence from an inmate."

The Bad Boy founder proposed a bail package with a $50 million bond and said he would chill at his Miami home and limit his travel to Florida and New York if granted ... but the judge isn't having it.

While the $50 mil didn't sway the judge as far as releasing Diddy on bail, he warned this ruling will have no impact on his decision about sentencing on Oct. 3 ... which he points out is just 60 days away.

Now, all eyes are on President Trump ... because we've been told Trump is "more than open" to pardoning Diddy and POTUS had been waiting to see what the judge did with Diddy's latest bail petition.

