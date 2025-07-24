Kesha Gets Emotional After Cassie Sends Her Flowers Ahead of Concert

Kesha broke down in tears last night during her sold-out show at NYC's Madison Square Garden after giving a powerful performance of her song "Praying" -- and shouted out Cassie Ventura for sending her flowers.

Check out the sweet clip -- the "Animal" singer becomes overwhelmed with emotion as the audience cheers her on. She reveals Cassie's kind gesture and adds ... "All of this love is not only for me. It's for anyone who survived anything they shouldn't have had to survive."

Remember ... Kesha has also shown support for Cassie. After Sean “Diddy” Combs was found not guilty of sex trafficking his ex, the pop star took to social media to share a message of solidarity, writing on social media ... "Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor."

And, as fans are well aware, Kesha also changed the lyrics to her iconic 2010 song "Tik Tok" -- swapping the lyrics "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy" to "Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy" -- in the wake of several sexual misconduct lawsuits against him.

As you know, Cassie is just one of several people who have accused the disgraced music mogul of sexual abuse and more. She sued him for a plethora of crimes -- including rape and human trafficking -- in 2023, and they settled out of court.