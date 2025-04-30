Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kesha Walks Cat in Stroller as Guy in Jockstrap Lurks in Bizarre Photoshoot

Kesha spotted doing a photoshoot for her new song, Boy Crazy backgrid 2
Backgrid

Ever get that creepy feeling like someone’s lurking and watching you? Well, Kesha definitely had that vibe while taking a stroll through her neighborhood ...

Turns out, the whole weird setup was for a photoshoot for her new song, "Boy Crazy" -- so, no need to worry, it was just Kesha taking her cat for a stroll in a stroller while a shirtless guy in a jockstrap watched from behind.

Kesha spotted doing a photoshoot for her new song, Boy Crazy backgrid
Backgrid

Obviously, it was a wild and weirdly brilliant creative direction, executed to perfection. Kesha slayed in a burgundy 'fit, while the shirtless dude in the background nailed his creepy stalker look like a pro.

It was all in good fun -- classic Kesha, really. Just living her best, quirky life, as she’s always done in her music career.

Kesha’s new album drops on July 4 -- so get ready for more quirky promo, because if this is just the warm-up, we’re in for fireworks!

