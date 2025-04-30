Kesha Walks Cat in Stroller as Guy in Jockstrap Lurks in Bizarre Photoshoot

Ever get that creepy feeling like someone’s lurking and watching you? Well, Kesha definitely had that vibe while taking a stroll through her neighborhood ...

Turns out, the whole weird setup was for a photoshoot for her new song, "Boy Crazy" -- so, no need to worry, it was just Kesha taking her cat for a stroll in a stroller while a shirtless guy in a jockstrap watched from behind.

Obviously, it was a wild and weirdly brilliant creative direction, executed to perfection. Kesha slayed in a burgundy 'fit, while the shirtless dude in the background nailed his creepy stalker look like a pro.

It was all in good fun -- classic Kesha, really. Just living her best, quirky life, as she’s always done in her music career.