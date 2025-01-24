Kesha Announces Death of Beloved Cat Carl

Kesha is mourning the loss of one of her beloved cats ... confirming the death of her adored feline, Carl, in a somber update for fans.

The pop star shared the sad news on her Instagram early Friday morning, where she posted a poignant tribute featuring several pics of herself snuggling her white and gray furry friend.

Play video content

Alongside the upload, the singer shared how Carl's death "really broke my heart this time."

She added ... "I'll see you in the next life my baby boy. God really outdid himself with this creature."

The singer did not share Carl's age or a cause of death ... but it appears the passing took her by surprise.

Kesha has owned a number of pets over the years -- including her Siamese cat, Mr. Peep$, her dachshund, Bacon, among several other animals -- but Carl was the latest addition to her home.

He quickly became a fixture on her social media accounts, however ... with the "Tik Tok" singer regularly sharing updates about his antics online.

It didn't take long for Kesha's fans and famous friends to rally around her during her heartbreak, with thousands expressing their condolences over Carl's death.

Moved by the outpouring of support, Kesha took to the comments and thanked everyone for their kindness ... and added she had been "laying in my hotel room crying" over the love.