Kesha Poses in Gas Station Photo Shoot, Possibly Jabs at Katy Perry

Kesha tried to pull off a gas station photo shoot -- while seemingly jabbing at Katy Perry -- but the manager wasn't having it, and told her and the photog to get the hell out!!!

The "TiK ToK" singer pulled into a Sinclair gas station Thursday afternoon in L.A., and started posing for photos in a red cowboy hat, matching red mini-skirt, thigh-high boots and a small black purse.

Kesha was also wearing a tiny white tank top with "LOL" written on it ... which certainly plays like a callback to her recent tweet that fans believe is her reaction to Katy Perry collabing with Kesha's old nemesis Dr. Luke.

Anyways, Kesha was doing the photo shoot thing for a short time until the gas station manager told her to beat it.

Seems Kesha didn't have a permit to shoot at the location ... and she wasn't buying gas either, at least not in any of the paparazzi footage.

Kesha even drove her red convertible around the block, and tried to pull in a second time for more pics ... but the manager came back out and blocked her.