Kesha Performs At 2024 WeHo Pride in L.A., Flips Off Diddy

Kesha is once again singing about Diddy ... but, as you might imagine, what she says about him ain't too flattering.

The singer hit the stage at WeHo Pride 2024 in L.A. Friday night, cranking out an alternate version of her hit, "Tik Tok." Diddy would not have been impressed.

Check out the vid, obtained by TMZ ... Kesha, surrounded by her dancers, is standing at her microphone moving her hips to the beat of the tune.

She then launches into the lyrics, while adding some spice and the F word ... "Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy!" Kesha also drove home her point by flipping off the crowd with both of her middle fingers.

But the audience wasn't offended at all. In fact, they hollered in support of Kesha's obscene message to Diddy.

This wasn't the first time Kesha changed the lyrics to "Tik Tok." You may recall ... the pop star first used the phrase, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," in the original 2009 version of the song.

Then, in November 2023, Diddy was sued by his ex-girlfriend and longtime partner, Cassie, who accused the music mogul of sexual assault and human trafficking.

A day after Diddy and Cassie settled the suit, Kesha performed "Tik Tok" at the Hollywood Palladium and changed the opening lyrics to “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me."

She took it a step further at Coachella last month when the new "F*** P. Diddy" version took the crowd by storm ... this following the raids on his homes.

