Kesha Getting New Vibrator From Sex Toy Company After Dog Chewed Hers Up

Kesha Sex Toy Company Hooks Her Up ... After Dog Chews Up Vibrator

8/3/2023 8:20 AM PT
Kesha's got some good vibrations coming her way after her mom's pet pooch chewed her favorite sex toy to pieces.

ICYMI, the singer was "livid" Tuesday when she said she "Woke up this morning and saw my mom's dog chewed my $250 vibrator to pieces."

We-Vibe is swooping in to save the day, though ... because a spokesperson for the sex toy company tells TMZ they're well aware of Kesha's tragic situation and have already reached out to her to hook her up with a brand new gadget -- and more!!!

We're told Kesha's going to be getting a sweet gift box full of goodies -- and we've obtained a pic of the products being shown off by none other than We-Vibe's human-sized Clitoris ... though it's not clear if the costumed character will drop off the toys herself.

Let's hope this time Kesha's toys are kept separate from the dog's toy stash!!!

