Kesha Releases 'Joyride,' First Single Since Dr. Luke Settlement

Kesha is back in business, releasing her first song since her legal war with Dr. Luke came to an end, and she's goin' back to her party-girl roots.

Kesha dropped "Joyride," which has her vibe from way back at the beginning of her career in 2009.

Kesha belted out the song Tuesday night at her concert at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Maybe no coincidence that the song was dropped on July 4 -- AKA Independence Day.

There's an album that's coming down the pike as well -- it'll be her 6th. She's been touting the upcoming release, by telling fans on social ... "Freedom, I've been waiting for you."

Kesha seems to be in a low-level beef with Katy Perry, who has just collabed with Dr. Luke for her new album. She hasn't addressed it directly, but her "LOL" comment seemed to land on the side of not giving Katy her stamp of approval.