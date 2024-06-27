Katy Perry Ignores Questions About Working with Dr. Luke For New Album

Katy Perry's dodging the question lots of her fans want to ask ... about working with Dr. Luke on her new album -- one that's supposed to be all about uplifting women.

Check out this video ... the singer got grilled as she slid through a crowd in Paris on the way to her ride. Someone asks her, point blank, "Isn't your album about women empowerment? Why are you working with Dr. Luke?"

Katy announced last week she was teaming up again with the pop super producer, despite the sexual misconduct allegations Kesha made against him.

Katy, usually chatty and interactive with fans, clearly heard the question loud and clear ... but chose to keep her lips sealed.

It looks like KP's mastered the art of staying silent on the matter ... especially since she's faced loads of backlash since announcing the first single from the project entitled "Woman's World," and Dr. Luke co-produced it.

Remember ... Kesha's got a well-documented history with Luke. She sued Dr. Luke in 2014, accusing him of sexual assault, but he vehemently denied the allegations and filed a suit against her for defamation.

Kesha ultimately dragged Katy into their legal battle, saying she was a victim too, but Katy denied it.

Fast forward to last week ... many interpreted Kesha's "lol" post on X as an indirect response to the Katy/Luke collab.