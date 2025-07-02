Kesha Offers Love and Solidarity to Cassie Ventura After Diddy Verdict

The support for Cassie Ventura has been flowing in since Sean “Diddy” Combs was found not guilty of sex trafficking her ... and one star in particular showed her solidarity.

As TMZ reported ... Cassie's lawyer Doug Wigdor said his client “paved the way” for Diddy to be found guilty on counts 3 and 5 -- which are both transportation for the purpose of prostitution, AKA the Mann Act. Diddy faces a maximum sentence of 10 years each for those counts.

And not long after the news broke ... Kesha shared a message via social media, saying ... “Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor.”

As you likely recall, Kesha had a high-profile, years-long legal battle of her own in 2014 when she accused producer Dr. Luke of drugging her and raping her at a 2005 party. He vehemently denied the accusation -- and he countersued for defamation. The two parties reached a settlement in 2023.

As TMZ reported earlier today ... Cassie's lawyer commended her for filing a civil complaint in November 2023 against Diddy -- opening the floodgates for the federal criminal case that resulted in convictions on 2 of 5 counts -- and a slew of lawsuits filed by other alleged victims.