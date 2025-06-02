Kesha Mimics X-Rated Oral Sex With Banana on London Stage, on Video

Kesha dropped to her knees mid-show in London and acted out a seriously X-rated act -- and let’s just say, fans had some serious peelings about it.

The singer took things to a whole new level at the UK’s Mighty Hoopla Festival -- mid-performance of her new track "Boy Crazy," she provocatively went to town on a banana held between a male dancer’s legs.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The vibes were downright NSFW -- Kesha rocked a red latex bodysuit and knee-high boots as she took some very suggestive bites, clearly mimicking oral sex. Meanwhile, the dancer leaned back in pure ecstasy, fully committing to the fantasy.

Kesha kept it sultry and smoldering -- until she broke character with a cheeky smirk, clearly having stuffed one too many bites of banana into her mouth to keep the act going.

Her fans in the crowd ate it up -- cheering and laughing along. But online? Not so much. Critics slammed Kesha for attention-seeking antics, with some even comparing the racy act to straight-up porn.