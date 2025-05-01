Kesha Spotted With Rumored BF, Says She's Just Using Him for Sex
Kesha He's Not My BF ... I'm Just Using This Man For Sex!!!
Kesha’s not calling it a relationship just yet -- telling us the guy she’s been cozying up to for about a year to is more of a "for fun" situation … and, she means the X-rated kind!
TMZ caught up with Kesha at LAX strolling alongside health-tech entrepreneur Michael Gilvary -- and while she looked a little red-faced at first, she didn’t hold back for long … telling us flat-out they’re not dating, she's just using him for some good ol’ fashioned sex.
You gotta see the whole exchange -- Kesha's spilling the tea, while Michael plays the silent, slightly awkward, shy sidekick.
But, if he is more than just a hookup, we’re not sure why Kesha would drop such an OTT X-rated bomb -- though it’s clear there’s something going on she’s not ready to put a label on.
Or hey, maybe Michael just makes Kesha all giddy and he's the real deal, so she's just trying to protect the vibe. Either way, one thing’s clear -- girl’s having a whole lotta fun, and we’re here for it.😏🔥