Exotic Dancer 'The Punisher' Says He Agrees With Verdict in Diddy Trial

Sharay Hayes -- the exotic male dancer nicknamed "The Punisher" who testified during Diddy's trial -- says he thinks the jury made the right call on Diddy's verdict ... one he thinks he might have helped them arrive at.

We caught up with Hayes just hours after the jury found Diddy guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution -- which carries a maximum combined 20-year sentence -- but found him not guilty on the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Sharay says he always saw this case through the lens of a toxic relationship filled with domestic violence issues ... but, he didn't think the prosecution's claims of sex trafficking held up.

He notes Diddy was in long-term relationships with Cassie and "Jane" ... and there was a certain amount of consent involved that he thinks the jury couldn't ignore.

Hayes maintains he may have helped Diddy land a not guilty verdict on three charges ... an assertion he made when we spoke with him just last month.

We also asked Hayes if he feels bad for Cassie and Jane ... and, he says he does -- but mostly because the private moments in their sex lives were broadcast to millions.

We also asked Hayes about his book, 'In Search of Freezer Meat' ... and, Hayes tells us about the positive impact he's had on some men who have read the book.