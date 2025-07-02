Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diddy's Public Image Will Recover Over Time, Prominent Attorney Argues

Defense Attorney Jose Baez Diddy Will Bounce Back From This ... And If He Doesn't, at Least He's Still Rich!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
070225_jose_baez_kal
HE'LL BE JUST FINE
TMZ.com

Diddy might be headed off to prison, but his image will recover given a little time ... so says prominent defense lawyer Jose Baez.

The lawyer who repped Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday -- hours after Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

jose-baez-sub-getty-1
Getty

Jose says Diddy's going to "bounce back" from this ... especially in the music industry, where he guesses artists will be willing to overlook his convictions if it means making a hit record.

Baez implies it helps Diddy's more of a behind-the-scenes figure ... mostly producing instead of featuring on songs -- though, over the years, Diddy's been more out front than many other studio heads.

P-Diddy---Timeline-Thumbnail
DIDDY SCANDAL: TIMELINE OF EVENTS
TMZ.com

And, if there is some outrage at Diddy's convictions still lingering ... Baez says it doesn't matter -- 'cause Diddy's got enough money to last him the rest of his life without ever putting out another track.

051425_diddy_cassie_unedited_kal_v2
THE FULL, UNEDITED VIDEO
Department of Justice

Baez also takes a few shots at the prosecutors, calling their case a "racist prosecution" and arguing that -- if the video of Diddy beating up Cassie in an L.A. hotel hallway didn't exist -- this case never would've been brought to trial.

070225_diddy_verdict_office_kal
THE VERDICT IS IN
TMZ.com

Diddy's still waiting to find out whether he will be released on bail as he awaits sentencing, or if he will remain locked up until that hearing ... and, his team has put forward a comprehensive bail proposal.

Eventually, it appears he'll have to do some hard time in a federal lockup ... but, even that shouldn't hurt him too much, if Baez is right.

