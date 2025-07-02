Diddy's Public Image Will Recover Over Time, Prominent Attorney Argues

And If He Doesn't, at Least He's Still Rich!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy might be headed off to prison, but his image will recover given a little time ... so says prominent defense lawyer Jose Baez.

The lawyer who repped Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday -- hours after Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Jose says Diddy's going to "bounce back" from this ... especially in the music industry, where he guesses artists will be willing to overlook his convictions if it means making a hit record.

Baez implies it helps Diddy's more of a behind-the-scenes figure ... mostly producing instead of featuring on songs -- though, over the years, Diddy's been more out front than many other studio heads.

Play video content TMZ.com

And, if there is some outrage at Diddy's convictions still lingering ... Baez says it doesn't matter -- 'cause Diddy's got enough money to last him the rest of his life without ever putting out another track.

Play video content Department of Justice

Baez also takes a few shots at the prosecutors, calling their case a "racist prosecution" and arguing that -- if the video of Diddy beating up Cassie in an L.A. hotel hallway didn't exist -- this case never would've been brought to trial.

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's still waiting to find out whether he will be released on bail as he awaits sentencing, or if he will remain locked up until that hearing ... and, his team has put forward a comprehensive bail proposal.