Nancy Grace Calls Diddy Verdict 'Rich Man's Justice,' Devastating for Victims

Play video content TMZ.com

Nancy Grace says Sean "Diddy" Combs is getting off easy for one major reason -- the cross-examination of Cassie Ventura and "Jane" ... but she's absolutely disgusted and "shattered" by the jury's decision to acquit him of sex trafficking.

Make no mistake, Nancy firmly believes jurors in Diddy's federal trial got it wrong, and they should've convicted him on all 5 counts -- not just the 2 counts of prostitution -- but she acknowledges Diddy's lawyers did their jobs when they showed both of his exes frequently consented to freak-offs.

Play video content TMZ.com

What's enraging to Nancy is that she sees the verdict as another case of "rich man's justice," ... saying Diddy only got off because he can afford high-powered attorneys, and because jurors frequently hesitate to convict famous people.