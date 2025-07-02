Boosie Badazz Happy Diddy Beat the Feds: 'Tryna Keep a Black Man Down'

Play video content Instagram/@boosieig2024

Boosie Badazz thinks race played a big part in Diddy's allegations going all the way up to fed court ... but he's still happy the Bad Boy didn't get the book thrown at him!!!

Soon after the verdict was read, Boosie took to IG for a somber celebration -- he feels Diddy was indeed guilty of domestic violence, but not the exact charges trumped up against him.

Boosie told his followers he's tired of seeing influential Black figures get dragged through the legal ringer and firmly believes if Diddy were white, he'd have the support of White America and be given the benefit of doubt.

Boosie went on to say his Diddy support ultimately lies with the Bad Boy rapper's children figuring out how the barrage of headlines affected them deeply.

Diddy's children indeed left court Wednesday with a sigh of relief on their faces ... he won't be sentenced to life in prison, that's for sure!!! ICYMI, Diddy was convicted on 2 of 5 charges ... acquitted on the 3 most serious. He faces up to 10 years in prison each on the 2 convictions.

