Aubrey O'Day Disgusted by Diddy Acquittal on Some Charges, Physically Ill

Diddy's former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day was none too pleased with him being found guilty of only 2 of 5 counts in his federal criminal trial -- to the point where she may need a barf bag!!!

Aubrey was glued to CNN when Diddy was offered some breathing room after learning he wouldn't be sent to prison for life ... a verdict that Aubrey claimed had her tasting vomit, over her sadness for the victims.

Play video content Instagram/@aubreyoday

Aubrey was optimistic ahead of the trial and voiced heavy support for Cassie and others ... and was in discussion with Homeland Security at one point -- but ultimately didn't testify at the trial.

TMZ also went live during the pandemonium and both the prosecution and defense are actively preparing press conferences ... pre-fireworks this 4th of July, courtesy of the media!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Danity Kane formed in 2005 on Diddy's "Making The Band" MTV series before breaking up for good in 2014.

Aubrey also refused to accept Diddy's catalog cash-out, which came with a clause that forfeited her right to publicly bash her ex-Bad Boy boss.