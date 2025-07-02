Cassie Ventura to 'Keep Fighting on Behalf of Survivors' After Diddy Verdict

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal criminal trial has come to a shocking -- to some -- conclusion ... and despite his acquittal on sex trafficking charges ... Cassie Ventura vowed to keep fighting for survivors.

Cassie's lawyer Doug Wigdor said in a statement ... his client “paved the way” for Diddy to be found guilty on counts 3 and 5 -- which are both transportation for the purpose of prostitution, AKA the Mann Act. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years for each of those counts.

Wigdor commended Cassie for filing a civil complaint in November 2023 against Diddy ... opening the floodgates for the criminal case that, again, resulted in some convictions ... and a slew of lawsuits filed by other alleged victims.

Cassie will "continue to fight on behalf of survivors," Wigdor said, adding ... “This case proved that change is long overdue" after Diddy was acquitted of racketeering, and sex trafficking of Cassie and of "Jane."

All told, the 12-member jury -- 8 men and 4 women -- deliberated for two full days before reaching their final verdict Wednesday morning.