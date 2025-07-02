Diddy Leads Family in Prayer Jury Continues Deliberations

Diddy's just waiting to hear the verdict now ... and, he and his family members are falling back on prayer during this difficult time.

The rapper led his family in prayer Wednesday morning before heading back to his holding settle in the Manhattan federal courthouse ... telling his fam to be strong.

He asked God to bless his family and the hearts of the jurors during the prayer, finishing off the remarks with an "Amen."

As he was led from the room, we're told his family members -- including his mother Janice and several of his children -- broke into a round of applause for him.

ICYMI ... the jury had come to a consensus on four charges in the case yesterday -- the two sex trafficking charges and the two transportation to engage in prostitution charges -- but, they were still deliberating on the 5th charge. Wednesday morning, the jury said they reached a verdict.

Diddy's letting his family know how important they are to him as the verdict looms ... 'cause at the end of trial Tuesday, Diddy told his mom he loved her before he was taken away. His children were seen leaving the courtroom with sad faces later in the day.

