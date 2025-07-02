What Happens to Diddy Now That He's Been Found Guilty?

So now that disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been found guilty on two of five counts in his federal criminal trial in NYC, what happens to him now?

Shortly after the jury verdict was read in court, Judge Arun Subramanian thanked the jury for their service and dismissed them. Diddy defense attorney Marc Agnifilo implored the judge to let his client walk today pending sentencing ... since he's been acquitted of the most serious charges.

The judge asked for briefs from the prosecution and the defense teams on release pending sentencing ... Judge Subramanian has indicated he could rule on whether to keep Diddy in custody until he's sentenced, or released on conditions on bond. The sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The court was then adjourned ... it's scheduled to reconvene this afternoon.

Before Diddy left the courtroom on his way back to his cell, he dropped down to his knees, lowered his head and appeared to pray. He then rose and began clapping in the direction of the gallery, and spectators applauded and cheered.

Diddy faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the two counts he's convicted of.