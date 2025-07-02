Diddy Fans Pour Baby Oil On Themselves Outside Courthouse, Nip Slip

Play video content TMZ.com

We've got one staple of a freak-off outside the courthouse where Diddy just skated on the most serious criminal charges against him ... his fans are lathering themselves up with baby oil -- and it's all on video.

It's pure madness on the streets of Manhattan right now ... a bunch of folks have gathered to celebrate the Diddy trial verdict, and they busted out the baby oil.

One woman's nipples even made an appearance ... with her oiled-up breasts spilling out of her top.

Diddy's use of baby oil in freak-offs was a huge part of his two-month trial -- the feds made a big deal about seizing 1,000 bottles in raids on his homes -- and his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, mocked prosecutors for endlessly talking about baby oil when it came time for his closing argument.

Cassie talked about baby oil too ... during her testimony, she recalled her first freak-off with Diddy and testified Diddy said she needed to use baby oil so she would be "glistening."

She also testified there was once a kiddie pool filled with baby oil during a freak-off at a hotel ... and she got into the pool at Diddy's request.

The feds said they found baby oil in Diddy's homes and at the hotel where he was staying before his September 2024 arrest ... and they showed off evidence photos to jurors.