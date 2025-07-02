Diddy Trial Jurors Leave Courthouse in Van After Finding Him Guilty on 2 Counts

Play video content WNYW Fox 5

Diddy will still need to wait to receive his sentence ... but, the jury's role in the process is done -- and, they have officially pulled an Elvis and left the building.

Multiple cameramen captured the jury leaving the federal courthouse in Manhattan in a black van with opaque windows, mostly hiding their faces. However, our reporters on the scene assure us these are the 12 people who decided the rap mogul's fate.

The van rolled out past the photogs and over a removable barrier ... before joining the rest of the busy NYC traffic.

Jurors will now try to head back to their lives of relative anonymity ... and Judge Arun Subramanian is trying to keep it that way -- asking the media not to question jurors about their deliberations.

The judge also thanked the jurors for giving up 10 weeks of their lives ... rising to the occasion while doing their civic duty.

As you know ... Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but was found not guilty on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The jury announced they had come to a decision on four of five counts Tuesday ... and, many -- including people in our own newsroom -- thought he was going to be convicted on all five counts.