Exotic Dancer 'The Punisher' Says He Didn't See Diddy Commit Any Crimes

Sharay Hayes, an exotic male dancer known as "The Punisher," tells us he's unsure why federal prosecutors called him as a witness in the Diddy trial ... because he says he never saw Diddy do anything that seemed illegal and thinks his testimony may have actually helped the defense.

"The Punisher" joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and we asked him if prosecutors gave him any indication why they wanted to get him on the stand, because his testimony Tuesday left many people wondering how prosecutors thought it related to any of the charges against Diddy.

Hayes says he is still confused as to why his testimony was necessary ... telling us he let prosecutors know from the jump he didn't see anything that looked criminal during his sexual interactions with Diddy and Cassie.

Stunningly, Hayes says he actually thinks he may have helped Diddy's defense ... which only raises more questions about why prosecutors wanted him on the stand.

Hayes mentions Cassie winced a few times during sex, but that's about it ... claiming he didn't see anything that looked like force, violence or coercion on Diddy's part.

He tells us he lived in New York and met Diddy and Cassie in NYC hotels exclusively ... so it doesn't seem like this could relate to the charge about allegedly transporting prostitutes across state lines.

Hayes wrote a book about his 30-year career as a top-tier exotic dancer called "In Search of Freezer Meat" ... it was mentioned in his testimony, and it's now a No. 1 New Release on Amazon. There are passages about his experiences with Diddy and Cassie -- they aren't specifically mentioned by name, but the descriptions match up with his testimony -- and it touches on erectile dysfunction and penis implants, but he says he's not chasing clout here.

"The Punisher" seems poised and calm in the interview -- adjectives most folks might not associate with a gigolo -- so that may be why prosecutors wanted him in court talking about "freak-offs" ... but he's still scratching his head because he says prosecutors never told him what may be helpful from his testimony or where they were going with their line of questioning.