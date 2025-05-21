Photos From Inside Federal Raid on Diddy's Miami Mansion, S&M Toys & More

Federal prosecutors just dropped another document dump of evidence presented in court at Diddy's sex trafficking and racketeering trial -- and the pics give us a window into the music mogul's lavish and kinky lifestyle on Miami's Star Island.

As you know, Diddy lived in a huge mansion on the island -- and Homeland Security Investigations Agent Gerard Gannon testified Tuesday he was the head of the operation that conducted a raid on the property in March 2024. Gannon told the court the feds confiscated loaded assault rifles, sex toys and bottles of lubricant.

Now, the feds have publicly released a mountain of photos showing exactly what items the feds recovered from Diddy's sprawling estate -- which, by the way, is pretty darn high-end.

Check out the snaps ... we see boxes of platform heels, packages of crotchless body stockings and knee-highs, as well as rope and handcuffs.

Two dildos stand on a shelving unit near Vaseline and Astroglide lube. Plus, the feds found strawberry- and green-apple-flavored BJ Blast oral sex candy, and a wireless vibrator.

There are plenty of drugs as well ... including Golden Teacher magic mushroom pill capsules, various other pills, marijuana, and a white, powdery substance, contained in a Gucci bag. Diddy also had packets of Vital Honey VIP, a Malaysian supplement for erectile dysfunction similar to Cialis.

The photos also show what appears to be an Uzi submachine gun and parts from an assault rifle, along with a handgun and hollow point bullets.