Photos From Inside Federal Raid on Diddy's Miami Mansion, S&M Toys & More
Federal prosecutors just dropped another document dump of evidence presented in court at Diddy's sex trafficking and racketeering trial -- and the pics give us a window into the music mogul's lavish and kinky lifestyle on Miami's Star Island.
As you know, Diddy lived in a huge mansion on the island -- and Homeland Security Investigations Agent Gerard Gannon testified Tuesday he was the head of the operation that conducted a raid on the property in March 2024. Gannon told the court the feds confiscated loaded assault rifles, sex toys and bottles of lubricant.
Now, the feds have publicly released a mountain of photos showing exactly what items the feds recovered from Diddy's sprawling estate -- which, by the way, is pretty darn high-end.
Check out the snaps ... we see boxes of platform heels, packages of crotchless body stockings and knee-highs, as well as rope and handcuffs.
Two dildos stand on a shelving unit near Vaseline and Astroglide lube. Plus, the feds found strawberry- and green-apple-flavored BJ Blast oral sex candy, and a wireless vibrator.
There are plenty of drugs as well ... including Golden Teacher magic mushroom pill capsules, various other pills, marijuana, and a white, powdery substance, contained in a Gucci bag. Diddy also had packets of Vital Honey VIP, a Malaysian supplement for erectile dysfunction similar to Cialis.
The photos also show what appears to be an Uzi submachine gun and parts from an assault rifle, along with a handgun and hollow point bullets.
And there's much more ... click through the images to check it all out. By the way, you'll notice Diddy even had a landline on his bathroom sink.