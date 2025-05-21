New Cassie Injury Photos Entered as Evidence in Diddy Trial Show Bruising

Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial is well into its second week in NYC ... and, more photos detailing Cassie's injuries have been entered into evidence -- capturing the brutal bruising she alleges Diddy caused.

The photos show Cassie sporting black, blue and yellow-green markings ... some on her thighs and upper arm.

In one pic, Cassie's rolling up her shorts ... showing an angry purple welt on the top of her thigh.

Cassie removes her sweater in other photos ... revealing her naked torso and particularly painful-looking bruises on her shoulder, backside and arms.

As you know ... this isn't the first batch of Cassie injury photos that have been entered as evidence. On Monday, photos of Cassie with a swollen lip and a gash above her eye were entered into the official record.

We've seen some photos of Cassie's bruises previously as well ... the photo capturing the markings on her left shoulder and backside was released earlier this week.