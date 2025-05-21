Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

New Cassie Injury Photos Entered as Evidence in Diddy Trial Show Bruising

Cassie Injury Photos
Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial is well into its second week in NYC ... and, more photos detailing Cassie's injuries have been entered into evidence -- capturing the brutal bruising she alleges Diddy caused.

The photos show Cassie sporting black, blue and yellow-green markings ... some on her thighs and upper arm.

cassie alleged body injuries

In one pic, Cassie's rolling up her shorts ... showing an angry purple welt on the top of her thigh.

Cassie removes her sweater in other photos ... revealing her naked torso and particularly painful-looking bruises on her shoulder, backside and arms.

cassie fat lip

As you know ... this isn't the first batch of Cassie injury photos that have been entered as evidence. On Monday, photos of Cassie with a swollen lip and a gash above her eye were entered into the official record.

Cassie Cut On Eyebrow



We've seen some photos of Cassie's bruises previously as well ... the photo capturing the markings on her left shoulder and backside was released earlier this week.

Like we mentioned, Diddy's trial keeps moving forward ... with exotic dancer "The Punisher," former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, and Diddy's ex-assistant -- David James -- taking the stand earlier this week.

We break down every big moment from each day of testimony ... so, click here to catch up on everything from Tuesday as court gets underway Wednesday.

