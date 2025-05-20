Diddy Trial Highlights From Seventh Day of Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

Prosecutors seemed to be getting more testimony geared towards the racketeering charge against Diddy in the seventh day of witnesses on the stand ... but there were still some outlandish stories told in court too.

The wildest testimony came courtesy of a male exotic dancer nicknamed "The Punisher" ... he told the jury about his first meetings with Cassie and Diddy and talked about a book he wrote about erectile dysfunction, "In Search of Freezer Meat."

The 'Punisher' had a lot to say about kinky sex ... but there wasn't a whole lot of meat on the bone when it came to the criminal charges ... even though we'll give him his due as a very entertaining character.

Prosecutors seemed to make another interesting move in asking Diddy's former assistant David James about some ecstasy pills he saw Diddy popping ... in the shape of Barack Obama's face.

But James had some relevant testimony when he told the jury about Diddy grabbing three guns and hopping in a car in search of his arch nemesis Suge Knight ... who David had seen earlier at a famous diner in Los Angeles. This testimony dovetailed with some of Cassie's prior testimony and it went towards the prosecution building their RICO case against Diddy.

Cassie's mother, Regina Ventura, provided the most powerful testimony ... when she told the jury about an email she got from her daughter, where Cassie relayed an extortion threat from Diddy involving some sex tapes and Kid Cudi. This testimony also related to racketeering and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

The day ended with an agent from Homeland Security Investigations ... he worked in the human trafficking division and ran point on the March 2024 raid at Diddy's estate on Star Island in Miami ... and he told the jury the search turned up loaded AR-15 rifles with the serial numbers scratched off, plus sex toys, lube, lingerie and platform heels. The guns are the most relevant to RICO charges.

Prosecutors seemed to be zeroing in on the racketeering component of the case ... even though they added some sideshows with "The Punisher."

Testimony continues Wednesday ... and there's a chance Kid Cudi will take the stand, though it could be pushed to Thursday depending on timing.