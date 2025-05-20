Kid Cudi Scheduled to Testify in Diddy Trial

Kid Cudi's been name-dropped several times in witness testimony in the Diddy trial in NYC ... and the rapper will soon take the witness stand himself.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday they plan to call Kid Cudi as a witness, possibly as early as Wednesday ... though based on the witness list for Wednesday, there's a chance Cudi's testimony may be pushed back to Thursday.

Cassie mentioned Kid Cudi a few times during her four days on the stand ... telling the jury Diddy freaked out when he found out she was seeing Kid Cudi.

She testified Diddy threatened her with a wine opener and told her he would release sex tapes as a way to hurt her and Kid Cudi. She said she started seeing Kid Cudi in 2011 while on a break with Diddy ... but tried to hide their relationship because she thought it would be dangerous for Diddy to find out.