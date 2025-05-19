Cassie, Dawn Richard Testimony Are Puzzle Pieces in Diddy Case, Lisa Bloom Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Lisa Bloom says testimony from Cassie Ventura and Dawn Richard is essential to the prosecution's criminal case against Diddy ... but she says the feds are far from finished, and they've got plenty of time to close any loops the defense finds.

The famed attorney, who is also representing Dawn in a civil suit against Diddy, joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and explained how Dawn's testimony is geared towards the RICO charges against Diddy.

Lisa says the fact Dawn told the jury she saw Diddy with guns and drugs is super important ... even though Diddy defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland got Dawn to admit she never saw Diddy use a gun or pay for drugs.

Bloom says prosecutors are painting a picture here and Dawn's one leaf on a broader image ... and there's still several more weeks in court for prosecutors to close the gaps and make their case.

Dawn's testimony came on the heels of four intense days on the stand from Cassie ... and Lisa explains why Cassie's testimony was crucial on a number of levels.