Diddy Tried to Break Down Cassie's Door After Hotel Beating, Ex-Friend Says

Cassie's former friend Kerry Morgan says Diddy came looking for Cassie after he beat her in a Los Angeles hotel ... showing up to Cassie's apartment armed with a hammer.

Kerry recalled her involvement in the infamous InterContinental hotel assault of Cassie ... telling the jury she was staying at Cassie's apartment in March 2016 ahead of a movie premiere, when Cassie came home with a black eye.

Morgan said about 30 minutes after Cassie came home, Diddy showed up at the front door... banging on the door with a hammer.

Kerry said she peered through the peephole and was terrified at the sight of Diddy hammering away at the door, telling the jury Cassie looked numb and sat on the couch. Morgan told the jury she didn't think Cassie cared if Diddy came in and killed her.

Ultimately, Kerry says Diddy did not gain entry to the apartment and left ... and then police showed up. She says Cassie didn't want to cooperate with cops and the police left.

The incident played out after surveillance cameras at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City captured Diddy kicking and dragging Cassie in a hallway.

