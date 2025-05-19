Cassie's Ex-Friend Kerry Morgan Testifies She Saw a Sober Diddy Assault Cassie

Kerry Morgan, a former friend of Cassie Ventura's, just testified for the prosecution in the Diddy trial ... and she says she saw Diddy assault Cassie twice ... and claims both times he was sober.

Kerry took the stand Monday in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial in NYC, and she told the jury one of the occasions she saw Diddy assault Cassie was at Diddy's house in Los Angeles. She said Diddy kicked Cassie, and when she told one of Diddy's security guards to do something about it, he refused. She says she left the house with Cassie and they hid outside a neighbor's house.

Morgan testified another time she saw Diddy assault Cassie was on a trip to Jamaica in 2013 ... when she says she saw Diddy drag Cassie by her hair. She also said she saw Diddy push Cassie to the ground. She said Cassie hit her head on a brick and she thought Cassie was KO'd.

She told the jury Diddy was sober on both occasions ... which is notable because it looks like his defense team has seemingly tried to blame some of the alleged violence on his drug and alcohol use.

Kerry even testified that Diddy assaulted her ... and that's why she's no longer Cassie's friend. She says they were close from 2001 to 2018, but now they don't speak.

Morgan said Diddy assaulted her in 2018 at Cassie's apartment. She says Diddy let himself into Cassie's place while Ventura used the bathroom, approaching Morgan from behind and choking her before throwing a wooden hanger at her head. She said Diddy wanted to know who Cassie was cheating on him with, but she had no idea.

Kerry testified she planned to sue Diddy but didn't file because he paid her $30,000. She said she signed an NDA and hasn't spoken to Cassie since.

She told the jury when she met Cassie in 2001 when they were modeling in New York City, Cassie didn't drink and didn't use drugs. She claims the drug use began after she started dating Diddy in 2007. Kerry testified she traveled the world with Cassie and Diddy ... with Diddy providing them with a bunch of drugs, including Molly, weed and Ecstasy. She told the jury Diddy would often yell at Cassie, talking down to her about her looks and her friends, which made Cassie lose her confidence and spark.

She said Diddy would blow up her and Cassie's phone looking for Ventura ... sometimes calling 50 times in a row. She also said Diddy or his staff would call her to reach Cassie.

Diddy's defense team appears to be a bit more aggressive with Nicole Westmoreland's questioning Monday, compared to Anna Estevao's cross-examination of Cassie last week.

Diddy glared at Kerry as she walked in to the courtroom and headed for the witness stand ... and she said she was only testifying because she was subpoenaed, adding that she's "moved on with her life and from these people and their problems."