Diddy Hotel Room Photos From Arrest Entered as Evidence in Trial

Federal agents testified they found drugs, baby oil, lubricant and cash stashed in Diddy's New York City hotel room after his September 2024 arrest ... they took photos as evidence, and now we're seeing what they say they found.

Dozens of photos from inside Diddy's hotel room at the Park Hyatt Hotel in NYC have now been entered as exhibits in the case ... and we've compiled some of the most interesting images for you to peruse.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the feds say they recovered two clear plastic Ziploc bags in an orange prescription bottle ... and inside the baggies were pink solid material. The feds say one bag tested positive for ketamine and the other tested positive for MDMA and ketamine.

The bags were actually shown in court last week during testimony from Department of Homeland Security agent Yasin Binda ... and the bags with the pink drugs were passed from juror to juror.

Binda also showed off a fanny pack with $9,000 in cash inside -- which Binda says was recovered from Diddy's hotel room -- and there's a photo showing the cash in these exhibits.

The DHS agent testified a bottle of prescription medication clonazepam was found in an orange prescription bottle made out to Frank Black -- Cassie testified that was an alias Diddy used -- and we see this bottle in the photos.

Binda's show-and-tell with the jury also featured bottles of Astroglide lubricant and Johnson's baby oil ... and those appear to be in the photos as well.

TMZ broke the story ... federal agents arrested Diddy at the Park Hyatt Hotel on September 16, 2024 after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Play video content 9/16/24 TMZ.com