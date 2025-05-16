Diddy Trial Highlights From Cassie's Final Day of Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

The first week of testimony in the Diddy trial is in the books ... and Cassie is finally off the stand.

The singer testified Friday for the fourth straight day, starting off with cross-examination from Diddy's defense team ... and lots of texts were read to jurors, including one where Cassie told Diddy she wasn't a "rag doll" after the hotel beating incident.

Play video content FOX 5 New York

Cassie also referenced an affair she had with an NFL player and told his defense she didn't hate Diddy and actually had love for their past.

For the first time, Diddy's defense raised the possibility that he suffers from bipolar disorder ... and they showed warm text exchanges between Diddy and Cassie after she claimed he raped her, with the messages being sent while she was dating her now-husband Alex Fine.

Cassie revealed she needed therapy for PTSD and traumatic memories ... and when the prosecution got to ask her questions when the cross-examination ended, she closed some loops ... namely one about Diddy threatening to release a sex tape if she didn't go along with a freak off.

She said she was expecting a $10 million settlement from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, where Diddy assaulted her on surveillance video.

Play video content 5/16/25 TMZ.com

When she was finally done testifying, Cassie put out a statement saying it was challenging and empowering taking the stand each day ... and her husband revealed how he felt during some of her graphic details of her life with Diddy.

Play video content TMZ.com

The jury seemed exhausted by all the Cassie testimony, but perked up when new witnesses were called.

Play video content TMZ.com

The first was Department of Homeland Security agent Yasin Binda ... who testified how agents found baby oil, lubricant, drugs and cash stashed all over Diddy's New York hotel room after his September 2024 arrest. Some of the drugs seized were shown to jurors.

Diddy defense attorney Teny Geragos asked Binda if there was any indication a woman was staying in the hotel room and Binda said yes.

Play video content TMZ.com