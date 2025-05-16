Cassie Told Diddy 'I'm Lost Without You' When She Was Dating Alex Fine

Cassie and Diddy stayed in touch after they broke up, and while she was dating her now-husband Alex Fine ... and she says she had consensual sex with Diddy after the time he raped her.

More exchanges between Cassie and Diddy were just shown in court Friday while Diddy's defense attorney Anna Estevao was finishing up cross-examining the singer.

Cassie testified the last time she had sex with Diddy was September 27, 2018 -- after Cassie alleges Diddy raped her following a breakup dinner -- and the next day she told him she had a great time with him.

A couple weeks later, in October 2018, Diddy told Cassie he was going to "fall back" but she could call him when she needed him. Cassie responded, in part, "I'm lost without you."

Cassie and Alex, a personal trainer, got hitched in September 2019 ... but the defense says Cassie and Diddy kept sending each other warm messages.

In one text, Diddy tells Cassie she's his "ride or die always" and one of the "greatest women in the world." Cassie replied to Diddy that the message "blew my mind a bit" and she told him "I don't hate you. I never have."

Cassie also told Diddy in a separate exchange, "I wouldn't be at the beautiful point in my life if I hadn't been with you."

She also testified the last time she saw Diddy was in November 2018 at a memorial service in Georgia for Kim Porter.

Cassie's cross-examination is now over ... ending abruptly after the defense showed one final exchange of messages between Cassie and Diddy from 2012.