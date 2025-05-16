Diddy Will Be Allowed To Watch Knicks In Jail

If Diddy needs a couple hours to take his mind off his ongoing criminal trial, he will be allowed to watch the Knicks' pivotal playoff game Friday night, TMZ Sports has learned.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons tells us ... Diddy will have access to a television with basic cable after he heads back to MDC Brooklyn following the conclusion of Friday's court proceedings.

It's, of course, unclear if the 55-year-old will tune in -- he's obviously got a lot bigger things on his mind at the moment -- but he was known to be a Knicks supporter during his time as a free man.

In fact, Diddy was seen back in March 2017 taking in a Knicks vs. Nets game with Cassie Ventura, who's been on the stand all week testifying against him.

Diddy was also spotted through the years rubbing elbows with Knicks diehards Ben Stiller and Spike Lee from time to time at Madison Square Garden.